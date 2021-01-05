G. Mello Disposal Co. will pick up discarded Christmas trees in West Newbury on Friday and in Newburyport this week and next week.
In West Newbury, residents should put trees out for pickup Friday regardless of their regular trash pickup day.
Mello will pick up trees in Newburyport through next week. Residents should put out their trees out the beginning of the week and the company will send a separate truck to pick them up. Note this may not necessarily be on your trash pickup day.
