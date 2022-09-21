NEWBURYPORT — A fundraiser for the Write the World scholarship will take place Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. at the People’s United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St.
The event will feature four Newburyport High School student poets and a new program of melopoeia from poets Rhina Espaillat and Alfred Nicol, with guitarist John Tavano and bassist/cellist Roger Kimball.
Write the World, established in 2018, is a scholarship for a Newburyport High School senior committed to using writing to promote social justice.
Candidates submit a piece of poetry or prose and a brief statement about how they envision continuing to “right” the world through their writing. Submissions are reviewed by local literary icons Espaillat and Andre Dubus III.
Espaillat said melopoeia is “an ancient Greek art that consists of music and poetry performed together, but not taking on each other’s characteristics. The poetry is spoken, not sung, and the music moves along beside the words, complementing them but not as dependently as the tune follows the lyrics of a song. The independence of the two arts functioning together is part of the beauty involved, as it leaves room for opposition, irony, humor, and even sarcasm.”
A suggested donation of $25 per person is appreciated if possible. More or less will also be accepted.
