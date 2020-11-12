NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday this week announced the members of the city's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, which was created to address race and equity issues.
On Monday, Holaday informed the City Council that the group's lineup had been finalized after several weeks of reviewing dozens of applications and that its first meeting would be held remotely via Zoom in early December.
The DEI Alliance members include:
Richard Banks, Donna Devlin, Ward 3 City Councilor Heather Shand, Jessica Baylor, Sandhya Douglas, Dr. Ahmer Ibrahim, Melissa Sills, Prince Boateng, Andrea Egmont, Martino Dianne Steimel, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, John Feehan, Ayele Mazurane, Marianne Vesey, Frank Cousins, School Superintendent Sean Gallagher, City Marshal Mark Murray, Elizabeth Wilcoxson, MaryRose DeLorey, Jessica Harrington, Carol Sanchez and Sharon Woodard.
Holaday previously announced the alliance's formation in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, as well as multiple racial incidents reported in Newburyport this summer.
In July, police investigated an incident where a man was accused of shouting a racial slur from his car at a Black teenager on State Street; in August, a Methuen man was accused of verbally accosting two Black women on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The alliance was structured by Tina Los, associate director for the Essex County Asset Builder Network, as well as Ibrahim, chair of the Human Rights Commission, and Holaday's chief of staff, Matt Coogan.
Los, who is serving as staff coordinator for the alliance, noted that while the city put out a public call for applications, she and fellow organizers also reached out directly to some community members they believed should be part of the group, with the goal of creating a group that represents the community in terms of different races, ages and genders.
While the final group includes some city officials and active community members, there are also younger members as well.
"We had more applications than we had room for on the alliance, and everyone really brought a unique perspective and background," Los said. "I really think this is an opportunity for the city to look at systems that exist that contribute to unequal treatment of groups of people according to their race, gender or religion."
Similarly, Holaday said, "Our goal was to try and have as many groups represented as possible across the city, including LGBTQ, housing, minority groups and religious groups. I think we did well putting it together."
Holaday said while she is eager for the group to get started, it has no clear top-down directives just yet.
"We want it to be from the community upward," she said. "We want to look across the community and highlight the strengths that are out there supporting the alliance's efforts, and also to look at our weaknesses and concerns."
The mayor said the alliance members will spend some time getting acquainted with each other and that the group will soon send out a survey to the community to help "launch the direction we're going to go in."
"At this point, we're just looking forward to getting started, and having everyone on the committee getting to know each other," Holaday said.
Los said the alliance members will begin by "understanding our own implicit biases, and thinking about where we want to go from there."
"We've heard from the community that race, equity and social justice are important topics, but I think we want to go about the process in a thoughtful way so we can put together a program that's sustainable," she said.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.