NEWBURYPORT — The races for public office are set after the deadline for submitting nomination papers came and went Tuesday. And based on the number of contenders, the city will hold a primary election in September for the Ward 4 City Council and School Committee races.
City Clerk Richard Jones confirmed Wednesday that with five candidates running for the Ward 4 seat and seven in the mix for School Committee, a preliminary election will be held Sept. 19 to bring those respective numbers down to two and six. The municipal election will be held Nov. 7.
A preliminary election typically costs the city roughly $12,000, according to Jones, who added that he is excited so many candidates are taking the plunge.
Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace announced she will not run for another two-year term last month.
Although Wallace has not ruled out another run for a council seat in the future, she will be succeeded next year by one of five candidates.
Former at-large City Councilor Barry Connell, Nancy Caswell of Jefferson Court, David Lanphear of Merrimac Street, Benjamin Harman of High Street and Sean McDonald of Farrell Street will be run for the Ward 4 council seat on the ballot Sept. 19.
Longtime School Committee member Bruce Menin was up for reelection to another four-year term but he announced Wednesday he is stepping down after his current term ends.
Menin has served five four-year terms on the committee and said he intended to run again this year. But after taking a look at the status of schools and his personal life, he decided to abandon another run.
“I am deeply, profoundly grateful to this community for putting its trust in me for such a long period of time,” he said. “Newburyport is a really great community and I’m also at a place where I’m expecting that I probably won’t be able to afford to live here soon. Rents are going up. I’m a single, semiretired man on a fixed income and I’m pretty close to topping out.”
Menin added that he has always voted for what he believes is best for city schools.
“People didn’t always have to agree with me, but they understood I was arriving at decisions not because somebody was telling me how to vote, but because I really believed in them,” he said. “I’ve served on three superintendent-hiring committees and bringing in (Superintendent) Sean Gallagher has put this district in a position to succeed. I’ve worked with seven different superintendents and Sean is absolutely the best for this district and has already begun moving it forward.”
Menin’s fellow committee members, Brianna Higgins of Storeybrook Drive and Steve Cole, were also up for reelection this year. But only Higgins has been certified by the city clerk’s office to appear on the November ballot since Cole did not pull papers.
Higgins will be joined on the preliminary election ballot by Kathleen Shaw of Upland Road, Lyndi Lanphear of High Street, Markus Fish of Atkinson Common, Donna Sprague of 63rd Street, Andrew Boger of Middle Street and Amanda Hancock-Dionne of Lincoln Street. They have all been certified to run for the three School Committee seats up for grabs this year.
“There are a lot of good people running for election and I’m thrilled Kathleen Shaw got into the race,” Menin said.
Although it will not a preliminary election, the race for at-large City Council will also be busy this year.
Current at-large Councilors Mark Wright of Reservation Terrance, Connie Preston of Atwood Street, Afroz Khan of Prospect Street and Ed Cameron of Hancock Street are running for reelection in November.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand of Warren Street will also be running for one of the five at-large council seats, along with former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman of High Street, Dyke Hendrickson of Low Street and Matthew Kane of Curzon Mill Road. Longtime at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel has announced he will not seek reelection.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue of Cherry Street is seeking reelection in November against High Street resident Stephanie Niketic.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley of Storeybrook Drive will have competition in Storey Avenue resident Owen Smith and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid of Water Street and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane of Hart Road, however, have no competition to run against in their own bids for reelection.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
