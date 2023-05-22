NEWBURYPORT — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To define the month’s purpose and importance, Christine Turner, senior director of services at Link House, Inc., and Linda Corso, Link House program director, appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Turner and Corso about the mental health challenges facing the community and how the diverse programs and services of Link House can help people in need, ranging from addiction recovery to coping with diverse emotional, relationship and life challenges.
Turner and Corso will talk about the importance of providing affordable and safe housing to Link House’s clients: what they have been learning about the healing power of nature and how the organization’s relatively new adult, child and teen outpatient centers have been reaching out to and assisting individuals and families in the last few years.
For more information about Link House’s programs and services and ways to gain access, visit www.linkhouseinc.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursdays at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click "Playlist" on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.