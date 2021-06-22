NEWBURYPORT — Representatives for Link House Inc. and the Amesbury Council on Aging appear Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss their efforts to help older adults with mental health issues.
Kate Dodge, program manager for Link House’s Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Services; Sharon Roberts, coordinator of recovery coach services at Link House; and Doreen Arnfield, director of Amesbury’s Council on Aging, will discuss a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finding that 20% of adults over age 55 are experiencing mental health concerns ranging from grief, anger and depression to isolation and substance use disorders.
They will describe the pandemic’s impact on older adults and the range of services their agencies will provide to help them transition back to the “new normal,” including medication management, therapy, support groups and recovery coach services.
Link House and the council will also talk about how they plan to help older adults find resources and ways to help them overcome reluctance to seek and accept help.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursdays at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
