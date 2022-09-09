MERRIMAC — Indigneous performer Annawon Weeden will be at the Merrimac Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. to present “People of the First Light” a program that draws on his Mashpee Wampanoag, Narragansett, and Pequot lineage to share his tribal culture and history.
Families will have the opportunity to see the construction of a shelter, listen to some traditional storytelling, play a game, and make a cornhusk action figure. The audience will also have opportunities to ask questions about the Wampanoag tribe.
For decades, Weeden has shared his cultural knowledge with the public. He is an enrolled member of his mother's Mashpee Wampanoag tribal community located on Cape Cod. He currently works in the MPTN Cultural Resource Department as the eastern woodland song/dance instructor for his father's Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Community located on their reservation in South Coastal, Rhode Island.
He has worked at the Plymouth Plantation as a museum interpreter and as a Native program at the Boston Children's Museum and has made many school and library presentations. Weeden has also represented his tribe as an actor in films shown on National Geographic, PBS, and the History Channel. He looks forward to any opportunity to share his cultural knowledge with public audiences while engaging others in cultural preservation for future generations of better understanding, according to organizers.
To register for this event, go to the Library’s Eventbrite page at: www.eventbrite.com/e/people-of-the-first-light-a-presentation-by-annawon-weeden-tickets-415423321337 or call the library at 978-346-9441.
This program is being hosted by The Friends of the Merrimac Library and is sponsored by one of their members, Joy Kimball.
