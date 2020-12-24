The state Department of Revenue certified property tax rates earlier this week and Merrimac and Amesbury hold the top two spots, respectively, when it comes to increases in their tax levies.
A municipality's tax levy is the amount of revenue it will raise through taxing property.
Merrimac had a tax levy of $13,614,041 in fiscal 2020 and will have a tax levy of $15,257,332 in fiscal 2021, an increase of 12.07%, according to state numbers.
Finance Director Carol McLeod said Merrimac residents will see an increase of 9.54% in their property tax rate, which will rise from $14.88 per $1,000 of property valuation to $16.30.
She said the average homeowner with a property assessed at $431,483 can expect to pay a tax bill of $7,033 in fiscal 2021, up from $6,375 in fiscal 2020.
McLeod said the bulk of the tax increase can be chalked up to debt service for the new, $6.5 million police station and Merrimac's portion of the $146.3 million Pentucket Regional Middle/High School project, which is under construction.
"Outside of the new debt that was approved overwhelmingly by the taxpayers, the regular budgets have all been kept in line," McLeod said. "There have been no extraordinary increases, except for the police station and the school.
"The full debt service for the police station is on the books now and next year will be very similar," she added. "But the debt service for the school will probably double next year. That will be the full school debt by next year's budget."
McLeod acknowledged that times are tough for families across the state, but added that the police station and the new school were approved before 2020.
"Nobody wants to send out an increase like this, especially in these times," she said. "But this is what the taxpayers wanted to get done and needed to get done. So they will get a good bang for their buck, especially with the school. Property values have increased because of that alone."
Amesbury had a total tax levy of $43,113,242 in 2020 and will have a levy of $47,829,288 – up 10.94% in fiscal 2021, according to state figures.
Angel Wills, Amesbury's chief financial officer, explained to the city's Finance Committee on Tuesday night that the Department of Revenue has certified the fiscal 2021 tax rate at $18.25 for $1,000 of valuation, up from $17.18 in fiscal 2020.
Mayor Kassandra Gove's chief of staff, Paul Fahey, told the Finance Committee that the average taxpayer with property assessed at $420,634 can expect to see an annual tax bill of $7,676, or an annual increase of $757.
The average taxpayer can expect to pay an additional $297.24 in debt service for the $60.5 million Amesbury elementary school project planned for Lions Mouth Road, $22.53 for the proposed athletic field project and $73.71 for the South Hunt Road reconstruction, according to Fahey.
In September, the City Council added $700,000 to the Amesbury school budget, raising the mayor's proposed $64.6 million operating budget to $65.3 million. The additional school allocation will also add $112.67 to the average tax bill, according to Fahey.
Fahey said Wednesday the administration is glad to see that the tax rate has finally been set by the state so the city can plan for the coming year.
"Obviously, this has been a very difficult year from a fiscal perspective for the city but more importantly for its residents," Fahey said. "We hope that, moving forward, we will be able to be in a more stable environment and work to create efficiencies and provide services more effectively."
Rick Marggraf, a former District 6 city councilor, is an administrator for the Citizens for Lower Taxes in Amesbury, MA Facebook page. He was quick to critique the increase in property taxes for The Daily News on Wednesday.
"What I am seeing is a lack of leadership at the top," Marggraf said. "I don't see any ability of the mayor to form a coalition of the City Council to pass the budget that she put forth. I see the City Council and certain members in particular who have decided to go above and beyond the taxpayer and to take it upon themselves to refuse to make the difficult decisions, in a time of COVID-19, and with the school staff specifically. They have basically gone ahead and just spent away everything that the city has had."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
