MERRIMAC – The Pentucket Regional School District invites interested Merrimac residents to apply to fill a coming vacancy on the Whittier Tech School Committee.
Paul Tucker, who has represented Merrimac on the committee since 1994, will retire upon completion of his current term on April 1.
The board member serves to represent the best educational interests of children from the town of Merrimac. Applicants will be interviewed in public session by the Pentucket Regional School Committee, which is the appointing authority. The selected applicant commits to serving a three-year term.
The Whittier Tech School Committee establishes purposes, policies, programs, and procedures which will best produce educational opportunities for all students. School Committee members have four responsibilities: create and adopt district policies; select a superintendent/director to implement those policies; evaluate the superintendent/director; budget for adequate resources for the district.
Whittier Tech School Committee members are expected to maintain effective communication with the public, staff, and students, and to maintain awareness of attitudes, opinions, desires, and ideas. All committee meetings are held in adherence to the Open Meeting Law, except where a closed executive session is permitted by the law.
Merrimac residents who are interested in serving are asked to send a letter of interest to Marianne Naffah, Office of the Superintendent, 22 Main St., West Newbury, MA, 01985 or mnaffah@prsd.org, no later than Jan. 31.
