NEWBURY — Artist Jenn Houle of Merrimac has begun hosting a series of public painting events as part of a collaborative art project called “Plant Paint Cross-Pollinate.”
Throughout January and February, Houle is hosting local “plant and paint” gatherings in Groveland, Amesbury, Haverhill, Lawrence, Newbury, Merrimac and West Newbury.
Houle, a lifelong artist, received her bachelor’s degree in art from Massachusetts College of Art and Design in 2007. She later received her master’s degree in art from Cornell University in 2015.
Houle, whose project is focused on “the importance of native plants to pollinators and ecosystem health through collaborative community art events,” noted that much of her work has focused on environmental issues, particularly those affecting the environment and habitat loss.
She further added that she received inspiration for the project after researching native plants through the work of Doug Tallamay, specifically his “Homegrown National Park” project.
“With Tallamay’s work I saw a way for others to turn their backyards into habitable environments,” Houle said. “It’s gonna help our whole ecosystem, making America’s homegrown national park,” she said.
A past public art piece Houle created, titled “Flutter,” focused on the monarch butterfly species and the plants they eat to survive. From that project, Houle decided to create the “Plant Paint Cross-Pollinate” project with hope of further informing and inspiring others to be aware of their native ecosystems.
At the events, participants will assist in creating 15 butterfly signs that are cut to represent the anatomical shapes of the five families of butterflies found in Massachusetts: swallowtails, whites and sulphur’s, gossamer-wings, brush footed butterflies and skippers.
Each participant will also get to plant and keep the seeds of native, pollinator-friendly species, collected by Houle and local garden and environment groups. Houle has more than 16 varieties, including native milkweed, cone flowers, goldenrods and asters.
Five additional butterflies will be painted by Houle, depicting one of each of the five native Massachusetts butterfly families. Each will be painted with the plants that the respective species feed, nest, pupate and metamorphose on.
From May through October, a tour of the collaborative pieces, “The Butterfly Mural Migration”, will be displayed on public conservation lands, public libraries and at schools in Amesbury, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac, Newbury and West Newbury.
Houle is also a member of West Newbury’s Wild and Native, a community-based organization helping to educate the public about the importance of native plants in terms of habitat and eliminating and eradicating invasive species. The organization also works with the Town of West Newbury to map invasive plant species because they are unable to support native wildlife.
Those who wish to participate can register on Houle’s website.
Sponsors for the project include Mel’s Records, Barewolf Brewing and Water Street Realty. Soil donations are from Coast of Maine and Abuchon Hardware Haverhill.
Further information and updates on the project as well as addresses for installation locations can be found on Houle’s website (JennHoule.com) or on her Instagram (@JennHouleStudio).
Locations and dates for the Plant Paint Cross-Pollinate events include:
Thursday, Jan. 26, at Amesbury Public Library at the cultural center, 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28, at Haverhill Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, 5 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2, at Northern Essex Community College in Lawrence, 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Pentucket Regional High School, in collaboration with Middle & High School Art Club & Environmental Club (for school members only), 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9, at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge in Newbury, 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at Merrimac Public Library, 1 to 3 p.m.
Locations and dates for The Butterfly Mural Migration include:
May 1 — June 30
Newbury: Parker River National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.
West Newbury: Pentucket Regional High School new pollinator garden.
West Newbury: Wild & Native demonstration garden & member residences.
Merrimac: Merrimac Public Library, in conjunction with native pollinator garden and seed lending library, Merrimac Garden Club selected sites.
Groveland: Veasey Memorial Park.
July 1 — Aug. 31
Amesbury: Amesbury Public Library.
Amesbury: Battis Farm Conservation Land.
Amesbury: Camp Kent Environmental Center in pollinator garden.
Sept. 1 — Oct. 31
Haverhill: Northern Essex Community College.
Haverhill: Select sites by Haverhill Conservation Commission, including: Bradford Commons, Winnekenni Park, Plug Pond, Tattersall Farm Conservation Area, Whittier’s Birthplace and public school grounds.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
