Merrimac clerk is the marrying kind

MERRIMAC — Being a town clerk isn't all about keeping records, it can also mean the beginning of a wonderful marriage.
Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh was elected to her second, three-year term as town clerk last year. Along with keeping vital records and registering voters, a town clerk also issues marriage licenses.
"The couple has to be married in Massachusetts," Lay Sabbagh said. "They also need to be married within the next 60 days because that's how long the license is good for. If a couple answer is 'yes' to those questions, then I happily issue them a marriage license."
Lay Sabbagh wasn't satisfied to merely issue marriage licenses, however, so she became a justice of the peace last year.
"All town clerks issue licenses," she said. "And all town and city clerks may be appointed by the governor to be a justice of the peace, if they so choose. And I chose to. It is wonderful, I love it. Whoever would have thought?"
The new justice of the peace has performed four weddings since December.
"It's wonderful," Lay Sabbagh said. "The first wedding was in between Christmas and New Year's Day. They were married here at Town Hall and it was snowing out. It was just beautiful."
Lay Sabbagh said she is required by law to charge $100 per ceremony if it is performed within town limits, and $150 outside of town. She was also recently given permission by the town to perform ceremonies at Carey Park where she performed the wedding ceremony for Ray Florent and Chrystal Gadd on June 20.
"We had someone that was going to do the wedding and then COVID-19 happened," Florent said. "That person was from out of state and they couldn't get a one-day approval to do a wedding. But Gwen told us if we couldn't find anyone, then she would do it for us."
Thanks to Lay Sabbagh, Florent and Gadd were also able to make their original wedding date.
"We didn't know what we were going to do," Florent said. "We had a hall and everything booked for the reception and about 125 guests coming but we had to cancel that as well. But we were able to get a group of about 18 people at Carey Park. So it worked out."
Although the marriage license business dried up earlier this year, love is apparently in the air once again, according to Lay Sabbagh.
"There were no requests made during the height of the pandemic here in Massachusetts," she said. "But now I am getting more and more inquiries."
The ability to perform a marriage is also not limited to clergy or clerks, according to Lay Sabbagh.
"Anyone from Massachusetts could petition the governor for a one-day commission to perform a marriage," she said. "There are certain parameters that I follow during a ceremony. Basically, I have a script. You welcome everybody and you do the intentions. Then there is the exchange of vows. There is also an exchange of rings, if they so choose and then, you pronounce them."
