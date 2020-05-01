MERRIMAC – Residents have two new resources for information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the Board of Selectmen approved the Emergency Management Committee. Among the committee’s first actions was the creation of a COVID-19 blog
"The formation of this committee will allow us to ensure residents have access to the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19," Selectman Chairman Joel Breen said in a press release. "It's critical that reliable, accurate information on this virus is easily accessible and digestible for the community in order to effectively prevent unnecessary spread."
Members of the committee include Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Larry Fisher, Police Chief Eric Shears, Breen, Selectman Holly Moran, Finance Director Carol McLeod, public health nurse Eileen Stephanian, Board of Health member Christine Berube, Town Clerk Gwen Lay Sabbagh, community member Anne Rundle and Pentucket School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, continuously evolving and seems to have touched the lives and daily routines of us all," Fisher said. "This committee is comprised of local officials and community members from a variety of backgrounds in order to ensure we're addressing the needs of everyone in Merrimac during this pandemic, and together we will be providing information and resources to assist residents through this time."
The Emergency Management Committee will meet via video conference Wednesdays at noon. The agendas and remote participation details for each weekly COVID-19 update meeting will be posted on the town website, http://www.merrimac01860.info.
During each meeting, the committee will review the number of local COVID-19 cases, concerns regarding the virus in the community and any new or updated regional, state or federal guidance.
The COVID-19 blog will feature regular updates regarding the pandemic, and also lists the number of cases in Merrimac, state and federal guidelines, COVID-19 general information, quarantine guidance, prevention tips, social distancing guidance, informational resources such as Mass211, and service updates from the tax collector, water department, library and senior center.
"We've established this blog in an effort to provide a centralized source for residents to turn to for information on COVID-19 that is easy to access, understand and that addresses the questions they may have and the challenges they may be facing as a result of this virus," Shears said. "This is a step forward to making our communication efforts more streamlined as we work together to support our community during this crisis."
Posts to the blog will be shared on various town of Merrimac, Merrimac Police and Merrimac Fire Department social media accounts.
Residents can enter their email address at the bottom of the blog to subscribe and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Residents are also encouraged to sign up for the CodeRED community notification system by texting "Merrimac" to 99411. Those who text to enroll will be sent the link to enroll for Merrimac alerts. CodeRED sends important emergency alerts and time-sensitive messages to residents through their contact method of choice. Residents can choose to receive CodeRED alerts by landline, cell phone, email, text message, TTY, or a combination of those.
