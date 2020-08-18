MERRIMAC — Council on Aging Director Laura Dillingham-Mailman was treated to a surprise party Monday in the back of the senior center to mark her upcoming retirement after 27 years of service.
"You really did surprise me," Dillingham-Mailman said. "And I didn't think that would happen."
She told the crowd of almost two dozen friends and colleagues that she hadn't prepared a speech but was still happy to give one.
According to Dillingham-Mailman, she had intended to stay in her position "only for a few years" back when she started in 1993.
"I was going to go back into teaching, which was my first love," Dillingham-Mailman said. "But that didn't happen, because I discovered I was teaching. I was teaching community, I was teaching elder families. I was very involved in all of the different processes that needed to be worked on, in order to support, not just the seniors, but the entire community. Because, if you are working for something for seniors, the good chance is that you are helping somebody else in our community. That is what we did."
Dillingham-Mailman praised her staff for all of their help over the past two-and-a-half decades.
"I still feel very strongly that it is the team that makes everything work," she said. "It's like they say, 'there is no I in team,' right? One person can't do it. It is just impossible."
She also thanked the Council on Aging's volunteers.
"It's because of the volunteers who stepped forward and helped us to build our programs," she said. "Whenever I have asked for assistance from either the staff or volunteers, they all know better than to come in and say, 'listen, I have an idea what if we do," whatever? Then it becomes their problem, I mean program."
State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, presented the retiring director with a citation from the state House of Representatives.
"Merrimac would not be Merrimac were it not for Laura Mailman," Mirra said.
Selectman Holly Moran told the assembled crowd that the senior center is not just for seniors, but "for the whole community."
"A lot of the community comes to the senior center because of the heart of it," Moran said. "A lot of the activities and programs that go on here are not only for seniors but also for the community and the seniors' families as well. It's the heart of our community."
A representative from the office of state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, also presented a citation to Dillingham-Mailman Monday morning.
Dillingham-Mailman accepted the citations gladly, telling the assembled crowd that "it's so much easier to give (citations) than it is to receive them."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
