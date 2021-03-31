MERRIMAC — The Democratic Town Committee is conducting a survey open to all local residents regardless of political affiliation.
The committee seeks to understand what topics and issues are most important to all Merrimac residents so it can determine which elected officials and policy advocates should be invited to speak at upcoming online meetings and other events throughout the year.
Once topics are determined, the dates and times of these meetings and events will be published and open to all who are interested.
The survey is confidential. To take the survey, copy the following web address into your web browser: https://forms.gle/FzMH1vub6Mr5sChy8.
The survey includes just a few questions and should take less then five minutes to complete, according to the committee.
