MERRIMAC — The state Senate and House Representatives districts have changed.
In the Senate, Merrimac is now part of the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District. The new district also includes Amesbury, several Haverhill precincts, North Andover, Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington. Sen. Barry Finegold is the incumbent.
In the House of Representatives, Merrimac is now part of the 1st Essex District along with Newburyport, Salisbury and several Amesbury precincts. Dawne Shand will be the Democratic write-in candidate for state representative on the primary ballot Sept. 6.
The Merrimac Democratic Town Committee wants to introduce Merrimac to the candidates and let them know what issues are important. The public can meet Finegold and Dawne Shand on Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. at 3 Forest St., Merrimac (Phil and Vonnie Cosgrove’s garden).
The event will be held outside, weather permitting. Bring concerns relating to state government, questions about redistricting, and join community members in welcoming Sen. Finegold and Shand to Merrimac. Refreshments will be served. For further information, email MerrimacDemocrats@gmail.com.
