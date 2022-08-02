MERRIMAC — Merrimac State Senate and House Representative districts have changed.
In the State Senate, Merrimac is now part of the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District. The new district includes the towns of Merrimac, Amesbury, several Haverhill precincts, North Andover, Andover, Tewkesbury, and Wilmington. Sen. Barry Finegold is the incumbent.
In the State House of Representatives, Merrimac is now part of the 1st Essex District with the new configuration of the towns of Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, and several Amesbury precincts. Dawne Shand will be the Democratic write-in candidate on the September 6th primary ballot for state representative
The Merrimac Democratic Town Committee wants to introduce Merrimac to the candidates, and let them know what issues are important to us. Meet Finegold and Dawne Shand on Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. at 3 Forest St., Merrimac (Phil and Vonnie Cosgrove’s Garden).
The event will be held outside, weather permitting. Bring concerns relating to state government, questions about redistricting, and join community members in welcoming Sen. Finegold and Shand to Merrimac. Refreshments will be served. For further information, email MerrimacDemocrats@gmail.com.
