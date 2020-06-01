MERRIMAC — Residents will be able to weigh in on a pair of ballot questions when the annual town election takes place June 22.
The election had been scheduled for May 4 but due to the COVID-19 crisis, it was moved to June 2 and then postponed again until June 22.
Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said voting will be at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School at 104 Church St.
Voters will be asked to decide two ballot questions. The first ballot question seeks voter approval to spend $190,000 to hire two full-time police officers.
Police Chief Eric Shears said the two new officers would cost the typical homeowner with property valued at $428,000 approximately $88.97 per year.
"In order to have two police officers on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we need a total of 10.8 police officers," Shears said. "Currently, we have seven police officers assigned to patrol. So we would need an additional 3.9 full-time equivalent police officers in order to have two police officers per shift. The other 1.9 full-time equivalent police officers we would cover with part-time reserve officers."
The Groveland Police Department has 10 full-time officers, West Newbury has nine, Newbury has 11, and Boxford and Rowley have 12 and 13, respectively, Shears said.
"We are among the lowest in the area," he said. “A police officer should not work alone. Our officers routinely do that. We just don't have enough staff."
Shears said he understands the pandemic is creating a financial burden for everyone, but he believes the safety of all Merrimac residents comes first.
"The town is going to have to decide whether or not they can afford it," he said. "We all understand these are challenging times. But we are just understaffed."
The second ballot question asks for $250,000 to be spent by the Department of Public Works on road repairs.
Public Works Director Bob Sinibaldi said a recent pavement management study showed "what a deplorable state of affairs our roads are in."
"If you drive through town, the only good road is Route 110 because we did that with the state in 2015, I believe," Sinibaldi said. "All of the cut-through roads that people drive up and down on all of the time like Orchard Street and Harriman Road are miserable."
Sinibaldi estimates the average homeowner would pay about $117 more a year in property taxes if the ballot question is approved.
"The governor's recent comments have not made me feel comfortable about (state Chapter 90 infrastructure funding),” Sinibaldi said. “I know it is tough right now and I'm in the same boat. I live here, too.”
A number of uncontested races will also be on the ballot, including town moderator (John Santagate), light commissioner (Norman Denault), assessor (William Pollman), School Committee, (William Buell) and library trustees (Yvonne Daniels and Constance Whiting Haberkern).
Joel Breen is also running unopposed for another three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.
Lay Sabbagh said polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and residents should also have recently received a notice through the mail informing them that they can vote by absentee ballot.
She said the recent mailing contains a condensed application for a mail-in ballot that can be filled out and returned to her at Merrimac Town Hall, 2-8 School St., Merrimac, MA, 01860, or a scanned copy can also be emailed to townclerk@townofmerrimac.com.
