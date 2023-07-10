MERRIMAC — No one was injured after a Monday morning fire destroyed a West Shore Road garage and an adjacent RV camper, according to local firefighters.
Merrimac Deputy Fire Chief Greg Habgood said that a late model Jeep inside the garage was also lost to the fire.
Firefighters arrived at 45 West Shore Road around 5:10 a.m. after receiving word of the fire. With the help of Amesbury, Salisbury and numerous New Hampshire-based fire departments, the blaze was contained to the garage and RV.
State Police troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene at 6 a.m. but so far the cause has yet to be identified, according to spokesperson Jake Wark.
Other departments providing mutual aid came from Plaistow, Newton, Kensington and East Kingston, New Hampshire, while firefighters from Kensington and West Newbury covered the Merrimac Fire Department. Also assisting local firefighters were members of the Merrimac Highway Department and the Merrimac Light Department, which removed items in the way of firefighters and cut power to the residence.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 10:20 a.m.
According to Habgood, the fire caused heat damage to outbuildings on the property along with a neighbor’s garage. Foggy and humid weather conditions did not hinder firefighter efforts, he added.
The house is located close to Lake Attitash and surrounded by many other homes.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
