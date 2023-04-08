MERRIMAC — Chief Larry Fisher and the Fire Department recently welcomed new full-time firefighter Nicholas O’Niell to the force.
O’Niell, a Haverhill resident, has worked as an on-call firefighter/emergency medical technician for the department for the past year and started his new full-time role Saturday.
Fisher commended O’Niell for his hard work and dedication while working on call.
O’Niell previously applied for a position despite not being qualified for fire service. But O’Niell was determined and tackled the challenge of acquiring base knowledge of the fire industry while gaining experience with the Merrimac and Haverhill fire departments.
O’Niell, who was sponsored by the City of Haverhill, attended the Massachusetts Fire Academy and earned his FF I and FF II certification last year. He also earned his EMT certification.
“Nicholas has been a significant contributor to the department as an on-call firefighter/EMT,” Fisher said. “We are looking forward to working with him on a daily basis as a full-time member.”
