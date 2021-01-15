Merrimac Fire Department hires two new firefighters

MERRIMAC – The Merrimac Fire Department grew by two firefighters earlier this week with the appointments of William Howard and Joanne Ricardelli.
Howard and Richardelli, who are both firefighters and emergency medical technicians, were appointed Jan. 11 after a rigorous hiring process in which 16 candidates participated.
Fire Chief Larry Fisher called the appointments a step forward and in line with maintaining the high quality level of care and aid provided to the town.
“We are proud and excited to have Firefighter/EMTs Howard and Ricardelli officially join the Merrimac Fire Department,” Fisher said. “Their work while participating in this process demonstrated that they are committed to the values and ideals of the town and fire department. Please join me in congratulating them on their appointments and wishing them well as they start their careers with our department.”
Howard has worked in emergency medical services for the last decade and will be starting his paramedic program in September. He has been a call member of the Merrimac Fire Department for 10 years.
"I am thankful for this opportunity and will do my best working as a team member to provide superior service to the town of Merrimac,” he said.
Ricardelli joins the department with three years of EMT experience and has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She is scheduled to finish her Firefighter I/II certificate in March. She is also a personal trainer.
“I am honored and excited to accept this role,” she said. “I look forward to serving this community to the best of my ability every day."
A socially distanced swearing in ceremony will be held in the near future, according to Fisher.
