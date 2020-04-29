MERRIMAC -- Fire Chief Larry Fisher reminded residents Wednesday that the town’s open burning period ends Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m.
The commonwealth's annual burning period goes from Jan. 15 to May 1. Residents are able to burn brush, cane, driftwood, tree pruning and other forestry material with a permit granted by their fire department.
Fisher said in a press release that anyone who plans to use the remaining days of open burning must check the "Open Burning" page on merrimacfire.org or eeaonline.eea.state.ma.us/dep/massair/web/#/pollution/map/forecast. to see whether burning is permitted on that day. Also remember that open burning must be done at least 75 feet from all buildings, residents should never leave a fire unattended and should keep fire extinguishing materials handy while burning.
