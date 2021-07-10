Merrimac firefighter graduates from academy    

MERRIMAC — Firefighter William Howard graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s call/volunteer training program last month.
Howard was among 40 graduates from Call/Volunteer Firefighter Training Class 91, which officially completed the Firefighter I/II program on June 29, according to a press release.
During the 16-week training, firefighters learned the basic skills they need to respond to fires, including how to contain and control them, public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, firefighter self-rescue and vehicle extrication, the release said.
In order to graduate, firefighters completed 240 hours of training, all on nights and weekends, while demonstrating proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack in situations ranging from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiroom structural fires.
“I would like to congratulate firefighter Howard for his hard work and dedication in completing this rigorous training program and truly beginning his career as a member of our department,” fire Chief Larry Fisher said in the release. “I am confident that the training and skills that he learned will serve him well in the future.”
The other graduates represent the fire departments of Ayer, Boxborough, Boylston, Carlisle, Dunstable, Groton, Groveland, Hopedale, Leicester, Lincoln, Lunenburg, Millville, Plympton, Shirley, Stow, Sutton, Templeton, Topsfield, Tyngsborough, West Brookfield and West Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.