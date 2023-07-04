MERRIMAC — Local firefighter Skylar Bianculli graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy's 240-hour firefighter I/II program, Fire Chief Larry Fisher announced.
Bianculli is an emergency medical technician and has been an on-call firefighter for the Merrimack Fire Department since October.
During the 16-week training, firefighters learned basic skills, including how to contain and control fires, public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquid control, stress management, firefighter self-rescue and vehicle extrication.
To graduate, firefighters must complete 240 hours of training, all on nights and weekends, while demonstrating proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack in situations ranging from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiroom structure fires.
"We are proud of the effort that Skylar put in to becoming a better-prepared member of our team," Fisher said. "Skylar traveled to Stow two nights a week and on weekends, and did online coursework for four months to complete this program. Skylar’s graduation from this program is another example of the commitment that our members make to provide skilled fire and medical services available to Merrimac and the other communities that we support."
At the Firefighting Academy, firefighter recruits learn a wide range of skills in an intensive 10-week program. Certified and more experienced firefighters lead classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training and firefighting practice.
Students are given training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques and rappeling. Upon successful completion of the recruit program, all students have met national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001.
About 14,000 firefighters have graduated from the career recruit training program in more than 450 classes.
