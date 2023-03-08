Merrimac firefighters graduate from academy

MERRIMAC — Chief Larry Fisher and the Fire Department recently welcomed two new firefighters following their graduation from the Massachusetts Fire Academy.
Firefighter/emergency medical technicians Gabriel Ricker and Garrett King graduated from the Call/Volunteer Firefighter Recruit Training Program on March 1.
Ricker works per-diem shifts for the Fire Department and as a dispatcher for Merrimac Police. King is new to the fire service and joined the department about six months ago.
During the 16-week training, firefighters learned the basic skills they will need when responding to fires, including how to contain and control fires, public fire education, hazardous materials incident mitigation, flammable liquid control, stress management, firefighter self-rescue and vehicle extrication.
To graduate, firefighters must complete 240 hours of training, all on nights and weekends, while demonstrating proficiency in life safety, search-and-rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack in situations ranging from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiroom structure fires.
Ricker and King have earned Firefighter I/II training. Ricker received EMT certification and King is in the beginning stages of obtaining certification to become a per-diem EMT.
“I am always supportive of our members in seeking education and building their skills,” Fisher said. “This approach has helped build a team of skilled firefighters and EMTs for our department.
“Our team is growing, but more importantly, supporting each other,” he added. “This formula leads to success in most cases but is easily seen when engaging our staff. Teamwork is how we will succeed, but also what I ask each new member to understand as part of the mission. The academy further supports these ideals along with the necessary base skills when starting to become a productive firefighter.”
At the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, firefighter recruits learn a wide range of skills in an intensive four-month program. Certified and more experienced firefighters lead classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training and firefighting practice.
Upon successful completion of the recruit program, the students have met national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001.
