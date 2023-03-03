MERRIMAC — Local firefighters responded to a Sharon Circle home Thursday around 10:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a resident saying there was smoking coming from the boiler room.
Merrimac fire and police units arrived quickly and noticed smoke coming from the rear of the home. Crews determined there was a partition fire in the wall next to the boiler.
Crews mounted an aggressive attack, opening the wall where the fire was located, and they were able to extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries and the quick work of firefighters prevented serious damage to the home, according to Fire Chief Larry Fisher.
Due to the disabled heating system, the family was forced to find somewhere else to spend the night.
This is the third fire this year the Merrimac Fire Department has been able to extinguish with minimal loss to property, saving the homes and possessions of town residents, according to fire officials.
“I want to commend the efforts of our members for their quick response as a result of a fully staffed station,” Fisher said. “The regular, in-house staffing of the Merrimac Fire Department not only continues to provide our community with added safety and security but also allows our staff to operate in a much safer environment. These staffing abilities are a result of our efforts and the continued partnership we have with the community. We have been very fortunate to have the support of our community, and we are proud to be able to directly give back when the alarm sounds.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Merrimac Fire Department.
