Merrimac firefighters reunite with Haverhill man they saved

MERRIMAC -- Several members of the Merrimac Fire Department reunited Monday with a Haverhill man following a lifesaving rescue after a serious car crash on I-495 last fall.
On Nov. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., Merrimac firefighters were dispatched to I-495 for a report of a crash. When they arrived, first responders found that the guardrail had gone through the driver’s side door, trapping the driver, David Lesiczsa, inside, Fire Chief Larry Fisher said in a press release.
Merrimac firefighters – with the help of Merrimac Police Sgt. Richard Holcroft, Officer Rob Coppola and Officer Mark Sayers; members of the Amesbury Fire and Police Departments; Massachusetts State Trooper Jack Donaldson and Boston MedFlight — worked to free Lesiczsa from the mangled car. After more than an hour, he was safely removed and flown by medical helicopter to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lesiczka has since made a full recovery and reunited with the first responders who saved his life for the ceremony on Monday at the Merrimac Fire Station. The members who helped rescue Lesiczka were honored during the ceremony as well receiving a certificate in recognition of a successful lifesaving rescue from the manufacturers of the Jaws of Life rescue tool.
Those honored include Chief Larry S. Fisher, Assistant Chief Greg Habgood, Deputy Michael Sloban, Lt. James Sevigny, Lt. Benjamin Jennell, Firefighter/EMT William Howard, Firefighter/EMT Steven Brown, Firefighter/EMT Russell Ricker, Firefighter/EMT Brian Greaney, Firefighter/EMT Candace Peltier, Firefighter/EMT Jay Fournier, Firefighter/EMT Christian Taylor and Firefighter/EMT Duncan Weaver.
“Being able to reunite with the man whose life we helped save is a rare and humbling experience,” Fisher said. “Our members have shown a tremendous commitment and dedication to their training, which ultimately helped produce the best outcome during a serious incident. I couldn’t be more proud of their actions as well as those from our neighboring communities that day.”
This crash was one of 54 to take place since July 1, 2020, and a rare outcome of the serious accidents Merrimac firefighters respond to on I-495.
"These high speed dramatic accidents should serve as reminder that life is fragile," Fisher said. "You should always obey the laws of the road and be alert for other drivers and wildlife. Your life could depend on it."
