MERRIMAC — Children may not be able to sit on Santa's lap this Christmas season but those interested in taking a socially distanced photo with the holly jolly fellow are invited to the police station Sunday.
People are invited to drive to the station on Jana Way, where they will wait in their vehicles until it is their turn to take a photo.
Santa Claus will be 6 feet away from children in the photos, in the background, to allow for social distancing. Everyone must wear a face covering in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker's updated mask order requiring people to wear a mask in public.
For 15 years, the event has been hosted by Merrimac Fire Couplings at the fire station. But as a result of the pandemic, Merrimac Fire Couplings has partnered with several community groups to keep the tradition alive while adhering to the latest COVID-19 public health guidance.
Christmas trees will also be in the background and will be raffled to families. Those who would like to be entered in the raffle or would like to nominate a family for the raffle can do so by emailing: police@merrimacpolice.org.
All raffle entries must be sent by Sunday.
