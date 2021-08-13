Merrimac hires new firefighter/paramedic

MERRIMAC – Nicole Sevigny was recently hired as the Merrimac Fire Department's newest firefighter/paramedic.
"I have greatly enjoyed my time on the Merrimack Fire Department and I am thrilled to be working on behalf of the Merrimac community full time," Sevigny said in a statement.
She is the fourth new full-time firefighter hired this year as part of the department’s efforts to maintain and increase the high level of service it provides to the town, Fire Chief Larry Fisher said in a statement.
Sevigny, who is married to Merrimac Fire Lt. Shane Sevigny, joined the Merrimac Fire Department as a call member in August 2015, and was recently hired after a comprehensive hiring process.
Sevigny obtained Firefighter I/II certification and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician. She also is certified in public fire education by the Massachusetts Fire Academy, meeting or exceeding national standards for that certification.
"Firefighter/Paramedic Sevigny has been an asset to the community as a call firefighter and I look forward to seeing her grow in this full-time position,” Fisher said. “I ask residents to join me in welcoming her to the department.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.