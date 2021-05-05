MERRIMAC — The town has unveiled an online and tiered fee system for yard waste permits, according to Public Works Director Robert Sinibaldi.
Applications for annual yard waste permits can be submitted to merrimac.firepermits.com following site registration. A link to the site can also be found at www.townofmerrimac.com under "Board of Selectmen."
Those who have already paid for and received a sticker permit for this year do not need to resubmit an application through this new system.
With a yard waste permit, Merrimac residents or commercial landscaping companies have unlimited access to yard waste disposal when the site is open. Yard waste includes grass, clippings, leaves and brush. No roots, dirt, trash or trunks over 3 inches in diameter will be accepted.
Upon approval, the permit is emailed, and must be printed and placed in the vehicle windshield so that the license plate number is visible. The license plate number on the permit must match that of the vehicle or entry to the yard waste site will be denied.
The permit can be downloaded via an individual's account on merrimac.firepermits.com.
For residents who do not have a computer or printer, assistance with the permit application process is available from the Board of Selectmen office via phone at 978-346-8862 or via email at selectmen@townofmerrimac.com.
The yard waste disposal site is on Battis Road. To get to Battis Road, take Church Street, which becomes Highland Road. Battis Road is the last left just before the New Hampshire border. The site is open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Nov. 27.
The new system includes the following payment tiers: General public: $50 a year per vehicle; seniors, age 70-plus: $20 a year per vehicle; commercial disposal: $500 a year per vehicle. Payments can be made online by check or credit card.
