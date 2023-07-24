MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library is hosting a free reception Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the work of local artist David Hoyt.
Hoyt's acrylic paintings, based on his own photographs, are already on display and will remain so until Aug. 26. The 88-year-old graduated from Merrimac High School and served four years in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as a photographer stationed in Japan and the Philippines, as well as Denver and West Palm Beach.
The self-taught artist began his lifelong love of painting with paint-by-numbers when he was 16.
Although Hoyt does not sell his work, he has gifted pieces to friends and family members over the years.
The library is located at 86 West Main St., Merrimac.
