MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library will host free trivia Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for anyone 16 and over.

Patrons are invited to get a team of six together or make or join a team when they arrive. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside, so bring a blanket, snacks and nonalcoholic beverage.

Participants can register online through the library events calendar at www.merrimaclibrary.org.

The library is at 86 W. Main St.

