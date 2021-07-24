MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library will host free trivia Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for anyone 16 and over.
Patrons are invited to get a team of six together or make or join a team when they arrive. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside, so bring a blanket, snacks and nonalcoholic beverage.
Participants can register online through the library events calendar at www.merrimaclibrary.org.
The library is at 86 W. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.