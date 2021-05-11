MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library hosts a virtual presentation of “The Garden Tourist’s New England” on May 26 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Landscape designer, author and lecturer Jana Milbocker will show the best public gardens, nursery display gardens and private gardens open to the public in New England to visit for inspiration.
Milbocker is the author of two garden books, “The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast” and “The Garden Tourist’s New England.”
During this virtual presentation, the audience can learn about each garden’s highlights, the ideal times to visit, and enjoy a visual tour of each destination.
Email Tracy Shaw, the youth services librarian/adult programming, at tshaw@merrimaclibrary.org to register and receive the Zoom link.
