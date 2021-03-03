Merrimac library presents story of Pack Horse Librarians

MERRIMAC — Merrimac Public Library will host a virtual presentation of “Books, Boots and Bridles: The Story of the Horse Back Librarians” on March 17 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Jeffrey Urbin of the Roosevelt Presidential Library in Hyde Park, New York, shares the story of the Pack Horse Librarians of Appalachia and the Pack Horse Library initiative, a little-known program of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.
The mission, carried out almost entirely by women, was to deliver and distribute reading materials to the far-off corners of Appalachia during the darkest hours of the Great Depression.
This program is ideal for anyone who loved the books “The Giver of Stars” or “The Book Women of Troublesome Creek,” according to the library.
To register for this Zoom program, email tshaw@merrimaclibrary.org.
