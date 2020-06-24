MERRIMAC – Curbside pickup has begun at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St.
This contact-free service is available Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..
Patrons can request items as they did before by placing a hold through the online catalog or by calling the library at 978-346-9441. They will then receive an email, text message or phone call to let them know when their items are ready for pickup.
Patrons are asked to call the library when they are in the parking lot and someone will place the items on a table on the children’s patio for pickup. Patrons can only pick up items that are on hold and if they received a message saying they are ready.
The item must be available at the Merrimac library since delivery service from other libraries has not resumed.
Library employees can help patrons with “browsing” the collection by offering advice on new books, popular authors, or pulling a group of books on a specific topic. The borrowing periods have been extended for all items by a week to give everyone a chance to adjust to the new system.
Also, items that are returned take a few days to be checked in because of the 72-hour quarantine. Patrons won't be fined for that delay.
All materials should be returned in the book drop at the front of the building. The library is not taking donations at this time.
For more information: www.merrimaclibrary.org
