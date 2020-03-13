MERRIMAC – A local man charged with threatening to beat up a woman if she did not pay him will remain behind bars while awaiting trial after a judge ruled Wednesday he was too dangerous to the woman to be given a chance to post bail.
Tony S. Eaton, 56, 98 E. Main St., Merrimac, was arrested Tuesday and arraigned the following day in Newburyport District Court on several firearm and restraining order violations.
After Eaton’s arraignment, an Essex County prosecutor filed a motion to hold him without bail pending trial. Eaton contested the motion through his attorney.
Following an hourlong hearing, Judge Peter Doyle agreed with the prosecutor and ordered Eaton held without bail. Eaton is due back in court April 8.
Eaton repeatedly ignored conditions of a restraining order and, when stopped by local police, he was carrying a Glock handgun without having a license for the weapon, according to court records.
He faces multiple charges, including violating an abuse prevention order, intimidating a witness, possessing a firearm without a license or an FID card, and possessing ammunition without an FID card.
The charge of intimidating a witness stems from Eaton allegedly telling the same woman who filed a restraining order against him that he would beat her up if she did not pay him money.
“The affidavit indicated (the victim) had to give Tony Eaton approximately $100 every other day, if not he said he is going to hit her,” Merrimac police Officer Jeffrey Boisvert wrote in his report.
Boisvert also wrote that Eaton told the victim to “remove the no abuse order or else.”
After an arrest warrant was issued for Eaton, Merrimac police Officer Stephen Ringuette spotted Eaton’s car at the intersection of Mechanic and East Main streets.
Ringuette pulled Eaton over on East Main Street and waited until Chief Eric Shears arrived to assist. Eaton was told he was being arrested and was placed into custody without incident, according to Ringuette’s report.
In Eaton’s car, Shears found a Sig Sauer firearms case in the back seat. Ringuette then found a black semiautomatic Glock, also in the back seat. The gun was unloaded. In the trunk, police found a loaded .357 caliber 10-round magazine.
“I advised Chief Shears that Eaton did not have a LTC (license to carry) to possess a firearm and that I had charged him previously with possession and improper storage of firearms,” Ringuette wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
