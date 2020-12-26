WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District recently appointed a new School Committee member representing Merrimac.
Chris Markuns will fill the seat previously held by Bill Buell, who resigned this fall for reasons he did not wish to publicize.
Markuns has worked in communications for Lawrence Public Schools since 2012. His twin daughters graduated from Pentucket High School in 2019 and his son is a junior at the high school. All three have attended Merrimac and Pentucket schools throughout their academic careers.
"The Pentucket school system has been a part of my family’s life for most of the 20-plus years we’ve lived here, and I’m happy to have a chance to give a little back," Markuns said. "District leaders, families, teachers and staff have really done incredible things — basically reinventing school — to get through the past 10 months or so, and they deserve some support to keep that going and hopefully get back to the good work happening before last March."
Markuns, who joined the committee earlier this month, will serve in this role until at least spring. His seat will be on the ballot for the 2021 Town Meeting.
"We are thrilled to have Chris serve on our school committee and would like to extend a warm welcome as he settles into his role," Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement.
"Our school committee plays a vital role for the communities they serve and represent, and have done an incredible job through the pandemic in finding a balance between protecting the health and safety of our community and ensuring our students have the best possible educational experience," he continued.
