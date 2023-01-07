MERRIMAC — A local man was ordered to stay away from a teenage girl after seeing an accosting/annoying another person charge generally continued for a year in Newburyport District Court.
Guy Rossi Jr., 75, of Hadley Road directed a sexually explicit remark at the young teen April 26 while she and her mother were in the Richdale convenience store parking lot on Merrimac Street, police said.
The remark, heard by the victim’s mother, prompted the woman to hurl a slushy drink at Rossi and his car, according to Merrimac police Officer Stephen Bealieau’s report.
“Rossi drove past them in the parking lot and stopped and made the comment. (The mother) became enraged and started to yell at Rossi and stated ‘she is only a child, you’re a pedophile.’ At that point (the mother) threw some of her slush at Rossi and his vehicle then Rossi drove away,” Bealieau wrote in his report.
Rossi, according to Beaulieau, drove back to the parking lot a few minutes later and inched closer to the mother and daughter in his truck.
“(The mother) had to move or Rossi’s vehicle would have hit her,” Beaulieau wrote in his report. “Rossi exited his truck and they continued to argue. (The mother) stated she smashed the rest of her slush on his passenger’s side window before he left the parking lot.”
Beaulieau caught up with Rossi and asked for his side of the story. Rossi admitted making the statement but stressed he did not mean it in a sexual way.
“He stated he was ‘old school’ and was trying to help the girl so someone else would not say or do something bad to her. He kept on saying he was just trying to help and he is not a sex offender,” Beaulieau wrote.
Beaulieau then spoke to a witness who did not hear the sexually explicit remark but did see Rossi drive toward the two and then argue after getting out of his truck. The officer also watched video footage from nearby Town Hall as well as a video shot on the victim’s phone.
“(The mother’s) reaction and body language to both the first encounter involving the sexual comment and her reaction when Rossi returns the second time, validates her statement,” Beaulieau wrote in the report.
Beaulieau then filed for a summons for Rossi to appear in court, according to court records.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
