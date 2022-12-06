MERRIMAC — A Merrimac Avenue man who police say was running around naked outside his home in late July saw an open and gross lewdness charge dismissed during Monday's appearance in Newburyport District.
Michael Madden, 60, saw two other charges, indecent exposure and disturbing the peace, continued without a finding for a year. Should Madden stay out of trouble with the law during that time the charges will be dismissed.
It was about 10:40 p.m. on July 30 when police responded to a report of a naked man running around the neighborhood and through the woods. Officers Brett Remon and Keith Cote were the first to arrive and surprised when they saw him at the end of his driveway fully nude.
After first denying he was outside his home naked, Madden confessed.
“I asked Michael where he had gone without clothing on, he just said ‘to my mailbox’ which is about a foot-and-a-half into the grass from the pavement of Merrimac Avenue,” Remon said in the report.
Remon asked Madden if he was drunk or had taken any medication that would have left him impaired. Madden said he only took medication for Parkinson’s disease.
Not convinced Madden was telling him the full story, Remon continued asking questions. Eventually, Madden admitted to going over to his blue recycling bin about 10 yards away from the mailbox. He also said he spent time sitting in a lawn chair by his house while nude. In all, Madden spent about an hour outside his home naked, according to the officer’s report.
The person who called police said his daughter spotted the naked Madden near his flagpole after she was dropped off at their home. Remon spoke to the daughter who saw him. The woman who drove her home also noticed Madden. They both found it odd and disturbing that Madden was there, Remon wrote in his report.
“She reiterated that the situation made her feel ‘creeped out’ and worried not only for herself as she comes home late at night from work but also for the kids and others in the neighborhood,” Remon wrote in his report.
