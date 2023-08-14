NEWBURY — A Merrimac man faces drunken driving and negligent driving charges after police say he crashed his car Friday night into Plum Island Airport.
Three days later, 25-year-old Jefferson Saramela was issued a summons to Newburyport District Court after Deputy Chief Aaron Wotjkowski dropped off paperwork Monday morning at the courthouse.
Local firefighters and police responded to Plum Island Turnpike around 9:45 p.m. after Saramela’s 2023 Ford Bronco left the roadway and struck a fixed object. That caused the westbound vehicle to roll over and strike the airport’s metal plane hangar.
“Following the investigation, it was determined that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the accident. No other persons were injured and the building sustained damage was but deemed safe,” Newbury police Chief Patty Fisher wrote in a statement.
Fisher went on to say that Saramela was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport following the crash.
In November 2020, excessive speed was considered the likely cause when a 50-year-old man was ejected from a 1992 Mercedes after it hit a concrete barrier on the Plum Island Turnpike and rolled over twice.
The man was driving west away from the island when he lost control of the car and struck a curb. He veered sharply across the road before ramming concrete barriers used to protect the airport.
The car then went airborne and flipped over twice. By the time the car landed, the driver had been thrown out, according to Newbury police.
The man was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston via medical helicopter.
Those who witnessed Friday’s crash are asked to contact Officer Nathan Hunter at: N.Hunter@NewburyPolice.com or 978-462-4440, ext. 225.
