AMESBURY — A Merrimac man faces receiving stolen property and trespassing charges after police say he broke into the Maples Crossing construction site last month and ripped off more than $4,000 in landscaping equipment.
Days later, however, he returned the items to police after a detective tracked him down, according to police records.
Jeffrey Sawin of G Street was arraigned on four offenses in Newburyport District Court on Monday and released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court June 1 for a pretrial hearing.
He was charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200 and receiving stolen property under $1,200 for the thefts of two power brooms valued at $1,800 each, a backpack blower worth $600, random tools and batteries valued at $1,000, rain gear, a jacket, and a backpack with landscaping tools. In all, the items were valued at $4,300, according to an Amesbury police report.
Maples Crossing is the future home of a 410,000-square-foot sports complex that is to include six ice hockey rinks off South Hunt Road. It also includes the recently opened YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury at the site of the former Amesbury Sports Park. Munters Corp. is expected to move its headquarters there as well.
On March 23, Officer Neil Moody drove to the South Hunt Road construction site and spoke to a construction manager who said someone stole landscaping equipment from a trailer. The theft, according to the manager, was caught on video that was provided to police, Moody wrote in his report.
Amesbury police Detective Craig Lesage watched the video footage and saw a white pickup truck enter the construction site on March 23 about 5:20 a.m. and park near the landscape trailer. Sawin, wearing a headlamp, is then seen roaming the trailer and his truck.
“At no time can you see if items were taken as it was took dark. He was there several minutes before exiting the property,” Lesage wrote in his report, adding that the truck was seen coming from the Buttonwood area near the Merrimac/Amesbury line.
Lesage wrote that the same truck was seen by the manager “casing the area for several days.”
Despite it being too dark to see the actual pilfering, Lesage was able to discern enough about the truck to pass along a description to the Merrimac Police Department. A short time later, a Merrimac detective told Lesage the truck likely belonged to Sawin.
“He was known to this agency and has a history of similar incidents,” Lesage wrote in his report. “I also located a canceled Massachusetts registration that came back to a 2010 white Chevrolet pickup matching the description of the suspect vehicle.”
Court records show Lesage was charged in 2014 with receiving stolen property in a case heard in Haverhill District Court. The charge was continued without a finding.
Two days later, Lesage drove to the construction site and spotted the white pickup. A few hours earlier, he visited Sawin’s home to speak to him.
“To my amazement the suspect had returned and was parked along the construction area,” Lesage wrote in his report. “I called out my location and requested another unit.”
Lesage pulled alongside the truck and saw Sawin outside the driver’s side door. When Sawin saw Lesage, he began trembling. Lesage told him that he was suspected of stealing from the site and it was in his best interest to come clean.
Sawin admitted to stealing the items, saying he could not help himself but would give them back to Lesage.
“I advised Jeffrey that if he returned the items, he would not be arrested but a summons would be issued for possessing the stolen property,” Lesage wrote in his report.
Sawin stopped off at the Amesbury police station hours later and returned all the items, Lesage said.
“He knew what he did was wrong and willingly returned the property,” Lesage wrote, adding that instead of behind arrested, Sawin was issued a summons to appear in court.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
