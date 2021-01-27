MERRIMAC — Merrimac Municipal Light Department general manager Kenn Lambare issued a warning Wednesday about a recent increase in scam phone calls received by residents in which callers pose as utility company employees.
In most instances, the scammers indicate that a customer owes money and the power will be shut off within a short time period if they do not pay immediately, Lambare said in a press release. Municipal Light customers should know that their power will never be disconnected without first speaking directly with a department staff member.
Scammers are sometimes able to identify customers’ names, addresses and phone numbers.
Anyone who believes they have received a suspicious phone call or have been victimized by a recent scam call is asked to call Merrimac police at 978-346-8321. Residents are also asked to contact the light department's customer service line at 978-346-8311.
Residents should never provide personal information to unsolicited callers, Lambare said.
For more information about the Merrimac Municipal Light Department, visit Merrimaclightdept.com.
