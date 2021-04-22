MERRIMAC — Voters may need to cast paper ballots to select a temporary town moderator before the spring Town Meeting on Monday night.
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
John Santagate has served as town moderator for the past four Town Meetings but will not be available Monday because of work-related travel.
“This is unfortunate,” Santagate said. “I certainly would prefer to be at the meeting, but I’m afraid I cannot make it.”
Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said finding a temporary town moderator should be fairly simple.
“I will call the meeting and explain that the moderator is unable to attend,” Lay Sabbagh said. “We will then be entertaining nominations from anyone in the audience who would like to moderate the Town Meeting.”
She said if someone is nominated and receives at least one vote through a show of hands, he or she will be put right to work.
If more than one person is nominated, an election would be held.
“We will have a paper ballot,” Lay Sabbagh said. “I have tellers ready and election officials ready. They will count those ballots and we will have a moderator soon after.”
Lay Sabbagh said she would not expect an election by paper ballot to take very long.
“I have enough election officials lined up that I am not anticipating a long wait,” Lay Sabbagh said.
Santagate unseated longtime Town Moderator Robert Bender through a write-in candidacy in 2019 and said he expects to return as moderator for thel fall Town Meeting in October.
