MERRIMAC — A new multipurpose fire truck will be heading the town's way after voters at the spring Town Meeting approved a request for $1.2 million to purchase the vehicle Monday night.
The annual Spring Town Meeting was held at the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
The new fire truck's $1.2 million price tag was also part of the town's $18.9 million operating budget for fiscal year 2022, (up 7.8% over last year's $17.5 million allocation) which was also approved by Town Meeting Monday night.
All 20 warrant articles passed except for one.
A request by the Board of Selectmen to convert the Board of Health from an elected board to an appointed one did not pass Town Meeting.
Town Meeting did, however, approve a zoning bylaw change that prohibits garage doors from facing the street unless they are at least 2 feet behind the property's front façade.
Requests for $28,000 to replace a pair of HVAC compressor units at the public library and $150,000 to perform the final closure work at the Battis Road landfill were also approved Monday night, as were a $185,000 request for roadway repair and a $310,000 ask for solid waste collection and disposal.
Town Meeting also approved spending $96,741 to replace the Bear Hill Road culvert and another $80,000 to replace a Highway Department dump truck and plow.
Town Moderator John Santagate was unable to attend the Town Meeting due to work-related travel Monday night.
Former selectman Earl Baumgardner, however, volunteered to play the role of a temporary Town Moderator and was quickly elected to do so Monday night.
