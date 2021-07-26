Merrimac Old Home Days return in August

MERRIMAC — Preparations are underway for the return of Merrimac Old Home Days next month.
Just like many events worldwide, the town's three-day annual celebration, which traditionally includes a bonfire, had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Selectman Ben Beaulieu, a member of the Old Home Days Committee for many years, said they wanted to do everything they could to make sure the event returns this year.
"I remember growing up and going to the bonfire and really enjoying that essence of the summer almost being over but this is our nice send-off type of thing," Beaulieu said. "After all of the COVID things last year, I think this will be a really big year."
Beaulieu added that he and fellow committee members needed to rely on a bit of faith when planning this year's event.
"We were trying to plan this in March back when we weren't completely sure how all of the vaccines were going to go," Beaulieu said. "But we decided that we were just going to keep planning, see what happens, and come up with a backup if we needed it. The very next day, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that he was lifting most of the restrictions."
Donaghue Field will be the setting for many of the Old Home Days activities, beginning with an informal gathering that will include food, music and a beer garden on Friday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. A new cornhole tournament will also be held that day from 6 to 9 p.m. at the beer garden.
The 1985 classic family movie "The Goonies" will be shown at Donaghue Field that night beginning at 8.
Saturday, Aug. 7, will begin with the annual Anything on Wheels Parade lining up at the Merrimac Light Department (10 W. Main St.) at 9 a.m. followed by the opening ceremonies at Donahue Field at 10 a.m.
A craft fair will be held at Donahue Field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The evening festivities begin with food, music and beer at Donaghue Field at 5 p.m. and a dance from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The traditional bonfire will feature more than 2,000 wooden planks being burned at Donaghue Field beginning at dusk.
On Sunday, Aug. 8, an all-day softball tournament will also be held at Donaghue Field beginning at 8 a.m.
Beaulieu said Merrimac Old Home Days date back to the early 1900s when towns across the state would come together to celebrate their history and future.
"That really used to be something of more of a bean supper," Beaulieu said. "We would have it in the square and there would be a beer garden type of thing in the 1970s."
A group of volunteers kept the Old Home Days spirit going last year with a scarecrow-decorating fundraiser that will continue this year. To find out more, go to https://merrimacohd.com/scarecrows/.
"The scarecrows were a huge hit last year," Beaulieu said. "We sold out of those completely and we are getting close to that this year. We put them up last week and we have already sold a number of them. This is definitely a huge attraction and a big thing for the town to come together."
Beaulieu stressed that he and the other committee members are looking forward to a return to some normalcy.
"We didn't have a lot of human interaction last year so we are clearly excited to bring this whole thing back," Beaulieu said. "We would like to be able to put COVID behind us and appreciate that we are at the tail end of this thing, hopefully. So we are looking to celebrate in any way that we can. So this should be a big year for us."
COVID-19 precautions, however, will be taken during Old Home Days.
"We will be having wash stations in appropriate locations," Beaulieu said. "If you're not vaccinated, we are asking that you wear a mask at the fields. Even though that is outside, we would like to keep everything as safe as we can."
Merrimac Old Home Days website: https://merrimacohd.com/.
