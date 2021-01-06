MERRIMAC -- The open burning season begins Friday, Jan. 15, and Fire Chief Larry Fisher reminded residents this week they will need a burn permit to be in compliance with Massachusetts law.
Residents can apply for a permit by creating an account via the department's new burn permit portal: merrimac.firepermits.com.
Following approval of the burn permit, on any day a resident plans to burn the permit must be activated by visiting their merrimac.firepermits.com account. When a burn is activated the department's dispatch is able to quickly view any open burning location on a map, assisting in public safety and emergency management that day. If conditions are unsafe for burning, such as high winds or drought, a notification will be posted on that page and the system will prevent an individual from activating a burn.
"Our first year of online burn permitting last year went really well, and we're excited to introduce this upgraded online experience with the addition of daily burn activation," Fisher said in a press release. "Moving the process online has reduced the amount of administrative time the department spends on processing burn permits, and the map overview of active burns is invaluable to public safety."
Individuals who don't have access to a computer should call the Merrimac Fire Department at 978-346-8211 for help with their application.
The state's annual burning period runs from Jan. 15 to May 1. Residents are able to burn brush, cane, driftwood, tree pruning and other forestry with a permit granted by their fire department.
Open burning must be done between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and at least 75 feet from all buildings.
Residents are allowed to burn brush, cane, driftwood and forestry debris (but not from commercial or industrial land clearing); agricultural materials including fruit tree and bush prunings, raspberry stalks, and infected bee hives for disease control; trees and brush from agricultural land clearing; and fungus-infected elm wood, if no other acceptable means of disposal is available.
Residents are not allowed to burn leaves; brush, trees, cane or driftwood from commercial or industrial land clearing; grass, hay, leaves, stumps or tires; construction materials or demolition debris; or household trash.
