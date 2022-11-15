MERRIMAC — The Police Department is reminding residents that the town’s winter parking ban went into effect Tuesday.
The ban means that overnight on-street parking is not allowed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. until April 1.
The town’s bylaw states: “No person shall allow, permit or suffer any vehicle registered in his name, other than one acting in an emergency, to be parked on any street for more than one hour between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. of any day between Nov. 15 and April 1, inclusive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.