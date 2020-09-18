MERRIMAC – Local police are investigating what may have been a drive-by shooting on High Street early Friday morning with as many as five shots reported.
Merrimac police responded to a location on High Street at 2:27 a.m. Friday for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found that about five rounds had been fired in the area. Police searched the area and did not locate any suspects, according to a press release issued around 10:30 a.m.
Reached by telephone, Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said he could not comment on the incident because the matter was under investigation. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.
