MERRIMAC — A Merrimac Avenue man was arraigned on charges of open and gross lewdness, indecent exposure and disturbing the peace Thursday morning in Newburyport District Court roughly three months after police say they spotted him naked outside his home.
Michael Madden, 60, was released on personal recognizance but ordered to stay away from a neighbor who also allegedly saw him naked. He is due back in court Dec. 5 for a pretrial hearing.
It was about 10:40 p.m. on July 30 when police responded to a report of a naked man running around the neighborhood and through the woods. Officers Brett Remon and Keith Cote were the first to arrive and surprised when they saw him at the end of his driveway fully nude.
“As Officer Cote stopped the vehicle, I got out of the cruiser. While I was getting out, the nude male jumped back as if he was surprised to see a police officer and took off running down the driveway towards the side door of the house. I was able to catch him as he was in the doorway trying to put his shorts on,” Remon wrote in his report.
After first denying he was outside his home naked, Madden confessed.
“I asked Michael where he had gone without clothing on, he just said ‘to my mailbox’ which is about a foot-and-a-half into the grass from the pavement of Merrimac Avenue,” Remon said in the report.
Remon asked Madden if he was drunk or had taken any medication that would have left him impaired. Madden said he only took medication for Parkinson’s disease.
Not convinced Madden was telling him the full story, Remon continued asking questions. Eventually, Madden admitted to going over to his blue recycling bin about 10 yards away from the mailbox. He also said he spent time sitting in a lawn chair by his house while nude. In all, Madden spent about an hour outside his home naked, according to the officer’s report.
The person who called police said his daughter spotted the naked Madden near his flagpole after she was dropped off at their home. Remon spoke to the daughter who saw him. The woman who drove her home also noticed Madden. They both found it odd and disturbing that Madden was there, Remon wrote in his report.
“She reiterated that the situation made her feel ‘creeped out’ and worried not only for herself as she comes home late at night from work but also for the kids and others in the neighborhood,” Remon wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
