MERRIMAC — Local police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a white Honda sedan who was caught on camera stealing packages from several homes over the weekend.
Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said the driver was spotted on Ring door cameras in the Bartlet, School and Mill streets area stealing packages off porches around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
What are called "porch pirates" by law enforcement officials are common during the holiday season knowing that packages are delivered during times when many people are not home.
"It's so hard, there's so many packages," Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said. "People need to be mindful of what's going on in their neighborhoods."
Shears added that residents are encouraged to call police if they see anything out of the ordinary, however innocuous it may seem.
"Be vigilant, if you see something suspicious, let us know," Shears said.
Retired Amesbury police Crime Prevention Officer Thomas Hanshaw said residents expecting packages should take advantage of text or email messages alerting them when packages are due to arrive. And if it is not possible to get packages inside as fast as possible, contacting a trusted neighbor to collect them helps.
Another tip is to have packages delivered to one's workplace.
Sadly, Hanshaw said, porch pirates typically open packages right away and promptly sell whatever is inside.
"There's probably a lot of them that aren't reported," Hanshaw added.
Anyone with information on the Saturday thefts is asked to call Detective Stephen Beaulieu at 978-346-8321 or email: police@merrimacpolice.org.
