MERRIMAC – In a letter sent to residents on Friday, the town's police chief again asked residents to approve spending $190,000 to hire two new police officers at today's Town Meeting.
The new officers would allow Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears to have two officers on duty around the clock, something he said would improve safety for residents and visitors.
"It is not safe for our officers to respond to certain calls without backup, and it isn’t safe for our community members who may dial 911 only to be told that the only officer on duty is on another call and will get there as soon as they can – or that our residents may have to wait for mutual aid to arrive from another city or town," Shears said, in a letter he sent out to residents on Friday.
With a population of almost 7,000, Merrimac has seven full-time officers, that includes Shears and two sergeants - meaning there are four police officers on regular patrol within town limits. They are supplemented by part-time reserve officers. If Merrimac police need help, they ask neighboring communities as part of mutual aid agreements.
For comparison, the town of Newbury has a population of roughly 7,150 and has 12 full-time police officers. It also has six part-time officers. Groveland has about 6,900 people and is protected by 11 full-time officers and 10 reserves.
At a cost of almost $89 per year per taxpayer, Shears' request comes as the coronavirus is placing an unexpected financial hardship on residents and forcing communities big and small to take a microscopic look at how they spend money.
"I know what we are asking of you, during these uncertain and difficult times. Any request for funding from taxpayers must be made with the utmost care and caution. This is especially true in light of our recent police station building project. In order to do that and to continue to modernize and evolve as an agency, we need to ensure consistent staffing levels. I promise that I would not be making this request if I did not believe it is important," Shears' letter reads.
Town Meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. outside at the Helen R. Donaghue School, 24 Union St. Ext. Both the Board of Selectmen and the Finance Committee recommended the request.
According to Shears, there is one officer patrolling the town 30 percent of each week.
"One person, responsible for protecting a town of 7,000 lives dispersed over 9 square miles, for an average of 10 days each month," Shears' letter reads.
In a separate interview on Monday, Shears acknowledged asking residents to dig deeper into their pockets at this time is a challenge.
"Yeah, of course," he said, adding that discussions into hiring two new officers began in January, more than a month before the potentially fatal virus closed down communities across the state and the country.
The $89 per year price tag is based on the town's current tax rate of $14.88 per $1,000 of home values. The average single family home is currently valued at $428,000, according to Shears.
Shears also admitted that sentiment against police in general after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, could also be a factor in whether residents agree to pay for two new police officers.
Asked if he thought resentment toward police officer might play a factor at Town Meeting, Shears it was possible.
"I'm not sure. We'll have to see what happens," Shears said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
